A truck engulfed in flames after a demonstration at a Chinese-backed nickel firm in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout A truck engulfed in flames after a demonstration at a Chinese-backed nickel firm in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Protest at China-backed nickel-smelting firm in Indonesia turns violent, with buildings and vehicles torched

  • The demonstration involved 800 workers looking for a pay rise from PT Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry
  • The company says its activities have been ‘paralysed’, as some of its heavy equipment and operational vehicles have been burnt

Amy Chew
Updated: 12:04am, 16 Dec, 2020

