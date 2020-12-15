A truck engulfed in flames after a demonstration at a Chinese-backed nickel firm in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Protest at China-backed nickel-smelting firm in Indonesia turns violent, with buildings and vehicles torched
- The demonstration involved 800 workers looking for a pay rise from PT Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry
- The company says its activities have been ‘paralysed’, as some of its heavy equipment and operational vehicles have been burnt
