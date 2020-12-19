Mitsubishi’s SpaceJet project has effectively been grounded. Photo: Handout
Mitsubishi’s SpaceJet fail leaves Japan’s aviation dreams in tatters (and coronavirus isn’t to blame)
- Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation is to cut 95 per cent of the employees working on its troubled SpaceJet aircraft
- Move is final nail in the coffin for a project that was supposed to jump-start a Japanese domestic aerospace industry
