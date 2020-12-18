Private security personnel guard the entrance of a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory at Narsapura, about 60 km from Bangalore. Photo: AFP Private security personnel guard the entrance of a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory at Narsapura, about 60 km from Bangalore. Photo: AFP
Wistron’s Apple factory in India committed serious violations of labour laws, report finds

  • Exploitative practices such as wage underpayments, irregular hours and poor working conditions were common at the plant
  • The report from the Karnataka state authorities also found the Taiwanese-run firm did not have enough staff to manage its 10,500 workers

Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 3:12pm, 18 Dec, 2020

