The scammers would tell victims their bank accounts would be frozen unless they paid money to a ‘safe government account’. Photo: Dickson Lee
Indian call centre that cheated Americans of US$14 million gave staff Christmas bonuses
- Workers used fake American accents to swindle some 4,500 people by claiming their bank accounts were linked to drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia
- The racket is the latest in a spate of scandals involving fake call centres, with new cases being discovered by cybersecurity investigators every few weeks
India
