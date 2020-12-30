Satellites made of wood would help reduce space junk around the Earth. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese company aims to put wooden satellite in orbit – and it’s working on a wooden skyscraper, too
- Sumitomo Forestry has teamed up with Kyoto University for the space project, with hopes to launch it in 2023
- The firm is also planning a US$5.8 billion Tokyo skyscraper built primarily of wood, to be completed by 2041
