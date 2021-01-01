Chin Xi Yuan, founder of the blog No Money Lah, uses TikTok to answer questions on topics like robo-advisers and dividends. Photo: Handout
Indonesia
TikTok for trading tips? Millennials and Generation Z find their investment muse
- Young investors have flocked to the platform for investment guidance, with videos carrying investing or finance hashtags drawing hundreds of millions of viewers
- Although finance experts have warned about unlicensed investment ‘gurus’ on TikTok, others are using the platform to give basic financial advice
Topic | Indonesia
Chin Xi Yuan, founder of the blog No Money Lah, uses TikTok to answer questions on topics like robo-advisers and dividends. Photo: Handout