People take selfies at a tourist attraction in Malacca, Malaysia, in December 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Vaccine passports, domestic tourism, pricey flights – is this the future of travel in a post-pandemic Asia?

  • The coronavirus has changed the industry, forcing companies and countries alike to pivot from their existing models in a region where tourism is a huge economic driver
  • But catering to local travellers cannot fully make up for the downturn, experts say, while changing appetites and abundant concerns mean the future is anything but certain

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 9:06am, 2 Jan, 2021

