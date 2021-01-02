The Capella Bangkok opened in October and has the highest rack rates in the capital, starting at 17,500 baht (US$579) before tax. Photo: Capella Bangkok The Capella Bangkok opened in October and has the highest rack rates in the capital, starting at 17,500 baht (US$579) before tax. Photo: Capella Bangkok
The Capella Bangkok opened in October and has the highest rack rates in the capital, starting at 17,500 baht (US$579) before tax. Photo: Capella Bangkok

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

This Week in Asia /  Economics

What coronavirus? Bangkok luxury hotels push new openings despite lack of foreign tourists

  • High-end hotels are gearing up for business in Thailand’s capital, with the operators bullish about their appeal even amid the pandemic
  • The domestic tourism industry has its hopes on a travel bubble with China and the continuation of promotions for locals, an analyst says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Vincent Vichit-Vadakan
Vincent Vichit-Vadakan

Updated: 2:15pm, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Capella Bangkok opened in October and has the highest rack rates in the capital, starting at 17,500 baht (US$579) before tax. Photo: Capella Bangkok The Capella Bangkok opened in October and has the highest rack rates in the capital, starting at 17,500 baht (US$579) before tax. Photo: Capella Bangkok
The Capella Bangkok opened in October and has the highest rack rates in the capital, starting at 17,500 baht (US$579) before tax. Photo: Capella Bangkok
READ FULL ARTICLE