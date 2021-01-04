Economists pointed to the less sharp decline in the fourth quarter as a sign that Singapore’s economy was poised for recovery. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s GDP contracts by 5.8 per cent in 2020 but rebound in sight
- Fourth-quarter GDP shrank by 3.8 per cent, compared to 5.6 per cent in the previous quarter, according to advance estimates
- Economists say the trade-reliant city state is poised for economic recovery but warn it will be uneven and dependent on the global vaccination drive
