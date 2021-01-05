India’s wealthiest man, but not Asia’s (any longer): Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Instagram India’s wealthiest man, but not Asia’s (any longer): Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Instagram
For India’s Mukesh Ambani, dethroned as Asia’s wealthiest man by China’s Zhong Shanshan, even humble pie tastes rich

  • Spare a thought for the Reliance Industries magnate – the loss of his title to the Chinese billionaire is seen by some Indians as a national shame
  • Still, he has reasons to be cheerful, among them: US$77 billion, a 27 storey home, a deal with Facebook, a vision to be India’s Alibaba and a new grandson

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 1:32pm, 5 Jan, 2021

