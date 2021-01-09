A plane operated by Indonesian carrier Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta's airport. Photo: Twitter
breaking | Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air loses contact with Boeing plane carrying more than 60 people after Jakarta takeoff
- Authorities said the last contact they had with the flight SJY 182 was at 2.20pm; transport minister will meet the press shortly
- Local media reported there were 62 people on board, comprising 56 passengers and six flight crew
