An Indonesian ship is seen docking to unload debris and human remains retrieved during the search for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 on Sunday. Photo: Reuters An Indonesian ship is seen docking to unload debris and human remains retrieved during the search for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia

‘We surrender to the Almighty’: Indonesian families mourn as divers pluck Boeing jet wreckage from Java Sea

  • Relatives are waiting for remains and clues from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed off Jakarta on Saturday
  • The Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after take-off

Resty Woro Yuniar in Jakarta, Agence France-Presse and Bloomberg

Updated: 11:23pm, 10 Jan, 2021

