Singapore’s ‘voracious’ GIC tops list of most active state-linked investors, ahead of China and Japan

  • According to a report by Global SWF comparing the activities of 438 state-owned investors, GIC came top, deploying US$17.7 billion into 65 deals
  • Funds including the Hong Kong Monetary Authority largely stayed on the sidelines last year, preferring conservative investment strategies

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:18pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Singapore‘s GIC was said to be more aggressive than other state-linked funds in its hunt for long-term yield, with a heavy focus on tech and innovation. Photo: AFP
