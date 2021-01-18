Public housing units by the Housing and Development Board, left, and private residential buildings under construction in Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa Public housing units by the Housing and Development Board, left, and private residential buildings under construction in Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa
Public housing units by the Housing and Development Board, left, and private residential buildings under construction in Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa

Asia housing and property

This Week in Asia /  Economics

Sky-high prices: the million-dollar question facing Singapore’s public housing

  • Despite the coronavirus and a bumper recession, a record number of public housing flats were resold by their owners for more than S$1 million in 2020
  • That’s great for those who buy heavily subsidised public units then sell for a personal profit, but bodes ill for a system aspiring to affordable housing for all

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Derek Wong
Derek Wong

Updated: 8:00am, 18 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Public housing units by the Housing and Development Board, left, and private residential buildings under construction in Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa Public housing units by the Housing and Development Board, left, and private residential buildings under construction in Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa
Public housing units by the Housing and Development Board, left, and private residential buildings under construction in Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE