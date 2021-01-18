Public housing units by the Housing and Development Board, left, and private residential buildings under construction in Singapore. Photo: Roy Issa
Asia housing and property
Sky-high prices: the million-dollar question facing Singapore’s public housing
- Despite the coronavirus and a bumper recession, a record number of public housing flats were resold by their owners for more than S$1 million in 2020
- That’s great for those who buy heavily subsidised public units then sell for a personal profit, but bodes ill for a system aspiring to affordable housing for all
