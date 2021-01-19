Banners calling for a boycott of Japanese products are displayed inside the Suyu market in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2019. Photo: AP Banners calling for a boycott of Japanese products are displayed inside the Suyu market in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2019. Photo: AP
Banners calling for a boycott of Japanese products are displayed inside the Suyu market in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2019. Photo: AP

Will more Japanese firms exit South Korea as tensions rise after ‘comfort women’ ruling?

  • Nissan and Olympus were among the 45 Japanese companies that left South Korea in the last financial year
  • Analysts say Covid-19 and fears of economic retaliation could hasten the outflow and in turn, upend US efforts to unite two staunch allies against China

Julian Ryall
Updated: 8:27am, 19 Jan, 2021

