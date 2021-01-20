The Economic Development Board attributes the growth to investments made by Chinese firms that were “largely digital in nature”. Photo: AFP
Chinese firms catch up with US companies in value added to Singapore’s economy, fixed-asset investments hit 10-year high
- New data shows firms from China make up 39.7 per cent of the US$23.4 billion expected to be added to the city state’s economy, with US companies accounting for 40.9 per cent
- Meanwhile, Singapore recorded foreign investments of US$12.9 billion in facilities, equipment and machinery last year, despite being mired in its deepest recession since 1965
Topic | Singapore
