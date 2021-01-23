Kristen Gray, second left, and her partner listening to their lawyer while meeting journalists in Denpasar, after Gray was marked for deportation. Photo: AFP Kristen Gray, second left, and her partner listening to their lawyer while meeting journalists in Denpasar, after Gray was marked for deportation. Photo: AFP
How a US woman’s ‘elevated lifestyle’ tweet showed what Bali really thinks of privileged Western tourists

  • Online fury directed at 28-year-old digital nomad Kristen Gray accuses her of exploiting island’s friendly ways for her own selfish purposes
  • A Balinese social activist said the incident had ‘opened a tap of emotions’ in many, exposing their true feelings about tourists and digital hipsters

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 10:00am, 23 Jan, 2021

