The central Gwanghwamun district of Seoul during a period of heavy pollution in March 2019. Photo: AFP
Leaving Seoul: is a push to move the capital gaining ground among South Koreans?

  • Congestion, excessive competition for jobs and a lack of affordable housing in South Korea’s capital has revived a plan for decentralisation
  • While most young Koreans are still attracted to the promise of Seoul, others have decamped to less urban areas where ‘all they need to do is enjoy life’

David D. Lee

Updated: 8:24am, 28 Jan, 2021

