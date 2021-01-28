People walk across the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on January 27. Photo: AP People walk across the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on January 27. Photo: AP
People walk across the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on January 27. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan’s state of emergency to curb the coronavirus has put a lid on spending, too

  • As the government prepares to extend the emergency beyond February 7, members of the public are waiting it out and staying home as much as possible
  • But as few spend money, with consumption down 11.5 per cent in December, more businesses are struggling to survive and the economy is taking further blows

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:23pm, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk across the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on January 27. Photo: AP People walk across the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on January 27. Photo: AP
People walk across the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on January 27. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE