Japan’s state of emergency to curb the coronavirus has put a lid on spending, too
- As the government prepares to extend the emergency beyond February 7, members of the public are waiting it out and staying home as much as possible
- But as few spend money, with consumption down 11.5 per cent in December, more businesses are struggling to survive and the economy is taking further blows
People walk across the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on January 27. Photo: AP