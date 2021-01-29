A woman walks past an electronic board displaying stock prices in the lobby of the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg
Why Indonesians are turning to Jokowi’s son and other influencers for stock market insight
- Never mind news sites, retail investors in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy are increasingly getting guidance on shares from social media
- Followers of influencers such as Kaesang Pangarep, the president’s youngest son, have sent local stocks soaring – though not yet to the extent of GameStop in the US
Topic | Indonesia
A woman walks past an electronic board displaying stock prices in the lobby of the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg