A woman walks past an electronic board displaying stock prices in the lobby of the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg
Why Indonesians are turning to Jokowi’s son and other influencers for stock market insight

  • Never mind news sites, retail investors in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy are increasingly getting guidance on shares from social media
  • Followers of influencers such as Kaesang Pangarep, the president’s youngest son, have sent local stocks soaring – though not yet to the extent of GameStop in the US

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 4:48pm, 29 Jan, 2021

