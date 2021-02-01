A tanker docked at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi Province. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
As the coronavirus pandemic bites, Thailand is desperate for its US$43 billion Eastern Economic Corridor to pay off
- Four years after its launch, opinion is divided as to whether the EEC will become a tech hub that lures the brains and billions of Asia – or a cripplingly expensive white elephant
- With the kingdom’s economy hammered by Covid-19, PM Prayuth needs a win, but a lack of transparency has left locals worried they will miss out on benefits from the project
