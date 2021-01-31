The Khunjerab Pass, along the Karakoram Highway, is the only current crossing between China and Pakistan. Photo: Shutterstock The Khunjerab Pass, along the Karakoram Highway, is the only current crossing between China and Pakistan. Photo: Shutterstock
Pakistan
Will a new road between China and Pakistan lead to a military boost against India?

  • The Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan region has proposed a new transit and trade route linking Xinjiang to Kashmir and extending to Afghanistan
  • Analysts say this will increase Beijing and Islamabad’s military interoperability against Indian forces in the region, ringing alarm bells in New Delhi

Tom Hussain
Updated: 2:00pm, 31 Jan, 2021

