The Khunjerab Pass, along the Karakoram Highway, is the only current crossing between China and Pakistan. Photo: Shutterstock
Will a new road between China and Pakistan lead to a military boost against India?
- The Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan region has proposed a new transit and trade route linking Xinjiang to Kashmir and extending to Afghanistan
- Analysts say this will increase Beijing and Islamabad’s military interoperability against Indian forces in the region, ringing alarm bells in New Delhi
