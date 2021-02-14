Towers in Singapore’s financial district, around Marina Bay. The city state will unveil its 2021 budget on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg Towers in Singapore’s financial district, around Marina Bay. The city state will unveil its 2021 budget on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Towers in Singapore’s financial district, around Marina Bay. The city state will unveil its 2021 budget on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

What Heng Swee Keat’s 2021 Singapore budget has in store for the city state’s coronavirus recovery

  • Heng Swee Keat will deliver the 2021 budget on Tuesday, after a record year of measures to stem the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Analysts expect he will avoid another draw on reserves, focusing on targeted spending, reskilling workers, and tapered support schemes

Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Towers in Singapore’s financial district, around Marina Bay. The city state will unveil its 2021 budget on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg Towers in Singapore’s financial district, around Marina Bay. The city state will unveil its 2021 budget on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Towers in Singapore’s financial district, around Marina Bay. The city state will unveil its 2021 budget on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE