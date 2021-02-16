A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at the Mangala oil field in 2009. Photo: Reuters
Can Modi beat China in the FDI game? India’s tax dispute with Cairn Energy might hold the answers
- India’s finance minister and the British firm’s CEO are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the US$1.4 billion New Delhi is liable to pay Cairn
- A cordial solution to the long-running wrangle over retrospective taxation will assure potential investors and help position India as an alternative to China
Topic | India
A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at the Mangala oil field in 2009. Photo: Reuters