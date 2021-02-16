A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at the Mangala oil field in 2009. Photo: Reuters A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at the Mangala oil field in 2009. Photo: Reuters
A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at the Mangala oil field in 2009. Photo: Reuters
India
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Can Modi beat China in the FDI game? India’s tax dispute with Cairn Energy might hold the answers

  • India’s finance minister and the British firm’s CEO are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the US$1.4 billion New Delhi is liable to pay Cairn
  • A cordial solution to the long-running wrangle over retrospective taxation will assure potential investors and help position India as an alternative to China

Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 10:52am, 16 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at the Mangala oil field in 2009. Photo: Reuters A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at the Mangala oil field in 2009. Photo: Reuters
A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at the Mangala oil field in 2009. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE