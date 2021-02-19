The Luang Prabang dam project on the Mekong in Laos. Photo: Shutterstock
Thailand NGO seeks halt to Mekong dam project in Laos, as threat to Asean’s most vital waterway grows
- Laos has seen a dam-building boom in recent decades - funded in part by neighbours China, Malaysia and Thailand - as it looks to cash in on energy resources
- But ecological concerns, and the impact on local communities, has campaigners calling for a rethink on funding for the Luang Prabang dam project
Topic | Thailand
