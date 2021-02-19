A law that would force Facebook to pay for content could be passed as early as next week. Photo: Reuters A law that would force Facebook to pay for content could be passed as early as next week. Photo: Reuters
A law that would force Facebook to pay for content could be passed as early as next week. Photo: Reuters
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

As Australia takes on Facebook, can it get the rest of the world on its side?

  • Canberra wants the social media giant to pay for content, and PM Morrison is seeking support from the likes of India, Canada and France as it prepares to regulate big tech
  • While some see the new laws as also being politically motivated, Facebook’s decision to block Australian media outlets has revealed the extent of the company’s influence

Topic |   Australia
John Power
John Power

Updated: 6:02pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A law that would force Facebook to pay for content could be passed as early as next week. Photo: Reuters A law that would force Facebook to pay for content could be passed as early as next week. Photo: Reuters
A law that would force Facebook to pay for content could be passed as early as next week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE