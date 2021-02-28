Anchored unused tour boats at Phuket’s Chalong pier. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Thailand’s Phuket aims to become ‘immunity island’ for tourists as it seeks post-coronavirus bounce-back
- With 80 per cent of tourism businesses on the island having gone bust, the island’s tourism authorities have hatched a plan to fully reopen by October 1
- But the plan depends on whether Phuket can bypass the national government’s vaccine roll-out schedule and obtain its own jabs earlier
