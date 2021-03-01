Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Why Singapore’s US$19 billion coronavirus Jobs Support Scheme is the envy of Asia
- During lockdown, the city was paying 75 per cent of the first S$4,600 earned by every Singaporean and permanent resident each month
- The support, which dwarfed schemes in Malaysia and Hong Kong, was made possible by Singapore’s giant reserves, compact size and prescient leaders
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters