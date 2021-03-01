Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Why Singapore’s US$19 billion coronavirus Jobs Support Scheme is the envy of Asia

  • During lockdown, the city was paying 75 per cent of the first S$4,600 earned by every Singaporean and permanent resident each month
  • The support, which dwarfed schemes in Malaysia and Hong Kong, was made possible by Singapore’s giant reserves, compact size and prescient leaders

Dewey SimKok Xinghui
Dewey Sim and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 9:26am, 1 Mar, 2021

