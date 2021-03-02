Singapore’s economy is slowly picking up after it contracted 5.4 per cent last year. Photo: AFP Singapore’s economy is slowly picking up after it contracted 5.4 per cent last year. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s economy is slowly recovering as income and spending tick upwards, DBS data shows

  • Analysing anonymised customer data, the island nation’s largest bank has noted salary improvements among lower-paid workers, and fewer customers showing wage cuts
  • It also noted that while some of its customers needed the government’s mortgage deferment scheme, there was a savvy group that used it to free up cash for investments

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 3:34pm, 2 Mar, 2021

