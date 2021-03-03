Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. More than half of Vietnam’s energy needs are met by coal-fired power stations Photo: AP Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. More than half of Vietnam’s energy needs are met by coal-fired power stations Photo: AP
Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. More than half of Vietnam’s energy needs are met by coal-fired power stations Photo: AP
Vietnam coal project supported by Japan, South Korea, to continue despite investor pressure

  • European asset manager Nordea had urged firms involved in the Vung Ang 2 project such as Japan’s Mitsubishi and Korea’s Kepco to withdraw
  • Both say they will continue with their commitments, alongside Samsung C&T Corporation, but have vowed to not support future coal-fired projects

Updated: 7:11am, 3 Mar, 2021

Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. More than half of Vietnam’s energy needs are met by coal-fired power stations Photo: AP
