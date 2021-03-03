Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. More than half of Vietnam’s energy needs are met by coal-fired power stations Photo: AP
Vietnam coal project supported by Japan, South Korea, to continue despite investor pressure
- European asset manager Nordea had urged firms involved in the Vung Ang 2 project such as Japan’s Mitsubishi and Korea’s Kepco to withdraw
- Both say they will continue with their commitments, alongside Samsung C&T Corporation, but have vowed to not support future coal-fired projects
Topic | Vietnam
