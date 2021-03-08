Solar panels and the Hong Kong skyline. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate crisis: Hong Kong, UK and Singapore dive in, but are green bonds just greenwashing?
- Three of the world’s biggest financial hubs are launching multibillion-dollar green bond programmes amid a push to address the climate crisis
- But sceptics say the bonds aren’t always as green as they sound, and with governments jumping on the bandwagon, who is left to keep them in check?
Topic | Climate crisis
