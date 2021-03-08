Felixstowe is the UK’s largest container port, with about 40 per cent of market share, and it already takes in much of the trade from Asia. Photo: AFP
How two British ports owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison will help UK pivot to Asia after Brexit
- Felixstowe and Harwich, on England’s east coast, are part of the Freeport East plan designed to create low-tax, low-regulation zones
- China has been closely monitoring the Freeport East developments as relations with London have soured
