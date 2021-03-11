African swine fever has sent pork prices rocketing in the Philippines. Photo: AFP African swine fever has sent pork prices rocketing in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
African swine fever has sent pork prices rocketing in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Coronavirus: Filipinos go hungry amid rising pork prices, inflation and job losses

  • Just as coronavirus sends unemployment to a 15-year high, Filipinos are being hit with rising prices for food and drink
  • African swine fever has sent the price of pork, a staple in the Philippine diet, rocketing. A labour group wants a US$2 rise in the minimum daily wage

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elyssa Lopez
Elyssa Lopez

Updated: 2:15pm, 11 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
African swine fever has sent pork prices rocketing in the Philippines. Photo: AFP African swine fever has sent pork prices rocketing in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
African swine fever has sent pork prices rocketing in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE