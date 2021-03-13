Anti-coup school teachers in their uniform and traditional hats at a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: AP Anti-coup school teachers in their uniform and traditional hats at a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Hong Kong firms face question of ethics with Myanmar investments

  • Before the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi, Hong Kong companies had committed US$1.3 billion to the country in a stretch of just seven months
  • Hong Kong firms have been linked to two conglomerates used by the junta. Post-coup, only some of those firms have had a rethink

John Power
Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Mar, 2021

