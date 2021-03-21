A signature drink garnished with an artificial weed leaf from Highland Café. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Thailand has high hopes cannabis can cure the coronavirus blues, but for grass roots it’s a buzzkill
- Legalisation of hemp products means cannabis cookies and CBD medicinal oils could boost the mood of an economy laid low by Covid-19
- Investors and tycoons will feel the high but grass roots farmers without the right connections will be left feeling low, critics say
Topic | Thailand
