Raya and the Last Dragon is based on Southeast Asian characters and culture. Image: Disney Raya and the Last Dragon is based on Southeast Asian characters and culture. Image: Disney
Raya and the Last Dragon is based on Southeast Asian characters and culture. Image: Disney
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Can Raya and the Last Dragon help Disney capture Southeast Asian streaming prize?

  • With a potential market of 650 million viewers, Southeast Asia is a key battleground for platforms from China, the West and the region itself
  • Will Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess give it an edge over Netflix, WeTV and iQIYI?

Topic |   Streaming video and TV
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:25pm, 21 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Raya and the Last Dragon is based on Southeast Asian characters and culture. Image: Disney Raya and the Last Dragon is based on Southeast Asian characters and culture. Image: Disney
Raya and the Last Dragon is based on Southeast Asian characters and culture. Image: Disney
READ FULL ARTICLE