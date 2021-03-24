Digital nomad visas promise the option of working from Bali’s famous beaches. File photo
Work from a Bali beach: Indonesia plans digital nomad visa to boost its coronavirus-hit tourism sector
- New five-year visa would enable foreigners to live and work in the country without a work permit.
- Jakarta hopes attracting such workers can revive its pandemic-hit, US$63 billion tourism sector
