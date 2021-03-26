Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased from NZ$635,000 in February last year to a record NZ$780,000. Photo: Xinhua
Kiwis are behind New Zealand’s runaway house prices. Not buyers from China or Singapore
- Ultra-low interest rates and post-pandemic demand have pushed house prices up 23 per cent in the past year, prompting new regulation to curb speculation
- While buyers from Japan, Singapore and the Philippines are keen, most supply is being snapped up by New Zealanders owning multiple properties
