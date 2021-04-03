Singapore, which has just 4 million citizens and permanent residents, has over a million foreign workers. Photo: AFP
One-eighth of Singapore’s foreign workforce lost jobs last year. Will they ever return?
- Non-residents, mostly lower-skilled workers, accounted for all job losses last year as the city state battled its deepest recession ever
- Economists say foreign talent is still needed when the economy picks up, and while offshoring from ‘superstar cities’ is becoming more common, Singapore is still alluring to expats
