An anti-coup protester in Myanmar shows the three-fingered salute of resistance on his red-painted hand in memory of those who lost their lives during previous demonstrations. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Myanmar crisis: leave or stay? Taiwan, Hong Kong expats among the foreigners counting the cost of doing business

  • Foreign investors face pressure to suspend business with the junta while expat workers have left due to post-coup instability, including cash shortages
  • Animosity towards Beijing in Myanmar has boiled over, leaving many Chinese nationals anxious that they will be targeted further after a spate of arson attacks on manufacturing plants

Pei-Hua Yu
Pei-Hua Yu

Updated: 12:49pm, 11 Apr, 2021

