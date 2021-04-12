A worker inspects marijuana leaves at a farm in Thailand. Photo: Reuters A worker inspects marijuana leaves at a farm in Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s ‘father’ of cannabis wants small-time growers to be part of medical marijuana industry

  • Marijuana advocate Aram Limsakul is on a mission to urge the government to recognise the expertise of local growers
  • The legalisation of cannabis for medical and commercial purposes is edging out small-scale growers as they struggle to compete with corporations seeking to dominate the industry

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 12:40pm, 12 Apr, 2021

