A ship docks at Keppel terminal in Singapore. The country’s manufacturing sector has grown, even though the services and construction sectors are still sluggish, according to economists. Photo: Reuters
Singapore posts surprise economic growth in first quarter, with GDP expanding 0.2 per cent year on year
- The growth was driven by manufacturing, which expanded 7.5 per cent year on year, as well as electronics, precision engineering, chemicals and biomedical sectors
- Analysts warned the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Southeast Asia and the slow vaccine roll-out in the region could threaten the recovery
Topic | Singapore
