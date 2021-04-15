A vendor sells durian fruits at a street stall in Bangkok in May last year. Photo: AFP A vendor sells durian fruits at a street stall in Bangkok in May last year. Photo: AFP
A vendor sells durian fruits at a street stall in Bangkok in May last year. Photo: AFP
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Thailand’s durian dealers fear for China exports after coronavirus surge

  • Thailand is the world’s No 1 exporter of the ‘king of fruits’, the vast majority of which go straight to China – with 575,000 tonnes shipped in 2020 alone
  • But as coronavirus infections hit record levels, Thailand’s durian dealers are worried about a repeat of the social media scare that sent China’s Chilean cherry sales tumbling earlier this year

Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Bangkok

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A vendor sells durian fruits at a street stall in Bangkok in May last year. Photo: AFP A vendor sells durian fruits at a street stall in Bangkok in May last year. Photo: AFP
A vendor sells durian fruits at a street stall in Bangkok in May last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE