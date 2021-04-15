Temasek and BlackRock say their new venture, Decarbonization Partners, is looking to raise US$1 billion for its first fund. Photo: Bloomberg Temasek and BlackRock say their new venture, Decarbonization Partners, is looking to raise US$1 billion for its first fund. Photo: Bloomberg
Temasek and BlackRock say their new venture, Decarbonization Partners, is looking to raise US$1 billion for its first fund. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Temasek’s green push taps into Singapore’s sustainability focus, China’s carbon-neutral drive

  • The state investor has teamed up with BlackRock to raise billions for carbon-cutting startups
  • The move is aligned with growing Singaporean interest in climate governance, and China’s efforts to attain net zero emissions by 2060, analysts say

Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:50am, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Temasek and BlackRock say their new venture, Decarbonization Partners, is looking to raise US$1 billion for its first fund. Photo: Bloomberg Temasek and BlackRock say their new venture, Decarbonization Partners, is looking to raise US$1 billion for its first fund. Photo: Bloomberg
Temasek and BlackRock say their new venture, Decarbonization Partners, is looking to raise US$1 billion for its first fund. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE