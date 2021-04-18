Modern and luxury homes at Singapore’s Keppel Bay Yacht Marina area. Photo: Getty Images Modern and luxury homes at Singapore’s Keppel Bay Yacht Marina area. Photo: Getty Images
Modern and luxury homes at Singapore’s Keppel Bay Yacht Marina area. Photo: Getty Images
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Ultra-rich Asians and Chinese citizens eye Singapore luxury homes amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The city state’s effective handling of Covid-19 has piqued the interest of those looking for investment homes
  • Reports say the Asia-Pacific will soon see a growth in ultra high-net-worth individuals, which is likely to benefit the Singapore property market

Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:00pm, 18 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Modern and luxury homes at Singapore’s Keppel Bay Yacht Marina area. Photo: Getty Images Modern and luxury homes at Singapore’s Keppel Bay Yacht Marina area. Photo: Getty Images
Modern and luxury homes at Singapore’s Keppel Bay Yacht Marina area. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE