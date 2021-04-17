Run for the money. Southeast Asia’s tech titans and start-up unicorns are increasingly eyeing listings on US stock markets via ‘special-purpose acquisition company’ mergers. Image: SCMP
Tech titans Grab, Traveloka, PropertyGuru eye US listings via SPAC merger – but what of Asia’s bourses?
- Some of Southeast Asia’s biggest technology companies are looking to go public by merging with US ‘special purpose acquisition companies’
- Observers say the frenzied rush is timely, though there are risks. And it leaves Asian bourses with some introspection to do
Topic | Asia Tech
