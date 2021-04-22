An aerial photo of Apple’s new campus building in Silicon Valley. File photo
It’s Indonesia’s ‘Silicon Valley’, but has Algorithm Hill done the maths?
- The latest plan for an Indonesian answer to the Californian tech hub is a sprawling multibillion-dollar, 888 hectare park in West Java
- But critics say the Valley’s secret is in its people and location; education and infrastructure must be overhauled if its success is to be replicated
Topic | Asia Tech
