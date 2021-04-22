An aerial photo of Apple’s new campus building in Silicon Valley. File photo An aerial photo of Apple’s new campus building in Silicon Valley. File photo
It’s Indonesia’s ‘Silicon Valley’, but has Algorithm Hill done the maths?

  • The latest plan for an Indonesian answer to the Californian tech hub is a sprawling multibillion-dollar, 888 hectare park in West Java
  • But critics say the Valley’s secret is in its people and location; education and infrastructure must be overhauled if its success is to be replicated

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:30am, 22 Apr, 2021

