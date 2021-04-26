People buy vegetables next to a barricade set up in a neighbourhood due to lockdown restrictions introduced to try to halt a surge in cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Phnom Penh. Photo: AFP
In Cambodia, extended Phnom Penh coronavirus lockdown leaves garment workers, market vendors hungry
- Cambodia has closed markets in its capital and extended a two-week lockdown, designating some areas red zones and prohibiting people from going out
- This has created a food emergency for many textile and other workers, with a labour analyst calling the government’s response ‘out of control’
People buy vegetables next to a barricade set up in a neighbourhood due to lockdown restrictions introduced to try to halt a surge in cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Phnom Penh. Photo: AFP