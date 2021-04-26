Japan Airlines says it believes its partnership with Spring Airlines will give it greater access to parts of the Chinese market it had previously not been able to reach. Photo: AFP
Japan Airlines to make local unit of China’s Spring Airlines a subsidiary, eyeing post-coronavirus travel recovery
- JAL will raise its stake in the low-cost carrier to 51 per cent to give it greater access to the Chinese market, anticipating travel returning to 2019 levels by 2025
- Analysts say while tensions between Tokyo and Beijing over issues like the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands could affect tourism, they still have strong economic ties
