Super Air Jet, Indonesia’s newest airline, will initially operate Airbus A320s. Photo: Handout
Indonesia’s new airline Super Air Jet bets on millennials and post-coronavirus travel bounce
- The low cost carrier, which is expected to launch around the middle of the year, will compete with Indonesia AirAsia and Citilink
- Despite reportedly being backed by Lion Air co-founder Rusdi Kirana, it is dissociating itself from the country’s biggest airline
